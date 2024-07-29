EXCLUSIVE: Karisma Kapoor on working with Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir Khan; 'We have all literally grown up together'

Karisma Kapoor is one of those actresses whose career is one for the books and truly inspirational. The actress ruled showbiz like anyone could ever imagine and was one of the most sought-after leading ladies of her time. Kapoor who has been one of the rarest divas to have worked with Bollywood’s Khan trio spoke to Pinkvilla exclusively and spilled their rarest qualities with us.

Karisma Kapoor shares rare quality of the Khans

Speaking to us, Karisma Kapoor admitted, “We have all literally grown up together. I think they are all very special and very different from each other. Their working styles are very different, that’s what is unique about them.”

While making mentions of their rare quality, Kapoor said, “Salman (Khan) is more masti and fun but in the shot he’s very serious. Shah Rukh Khan is extremely hardworking and a very giving actor. He will really sit with you and do your lines which is such a great quality and then of course Aamir (Khan) is such a perfectionist. Working with them I also got to learn a lot.”

“That’s why I like to observe actors and I literally observed them and took their best quality,” Karisma added with a giggle.

Watch Karisma Kapoor’s full conversation with Pinkvilla here:-

A brief look at Karisma Kapoor’s filmography with the Khans

The 50-year-old has been Bollywood’s favorite leading lady for the longest time and gave one of her career’s biggest hits opposite Aamir Khan in 1996’s Raja Hindustani. Her streak, however, with Salman Khan was one of the longest ones where the duo worked in several films together.

This list included some of the most successful films including Biwi No 1, Judwaa, Jeet, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Chal Mere Bhai, Jaagruti, and Nishchaiy. There was also a Rajkumar Santoshi blockbuster titled Andaz Apna Apna (1994) which featured all three - Salman, Aamir, and Karisma - together.

With Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma did Krishna Vamsi’s crime drama Shakti: The Power and 1997’s musical romance Dil To Pagal Hai directed by Yash Chopra.

Karisma Kapoor is currently judging India's Best Dancer Season 4 alongside Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

