Aayush Sharma Birthday: When Salman Khan helped Antim actor clear his parents' doubts over marriage with Arpita Khan Sharma

Aayush Sharma is a popular figure in the entertainment industry, not because he married Salman Khan’s sister Arpita but because of his acting projects like Loveyatri, Ruslaan, and more. Today, October 26, he turned 34. On his birthday, we revisited the time when he shared how he ended up convincing the Khans and his family to marry his now-wife.

While talking to Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya on their YouTube channel Bharti TV, Aayush Sharma went back in time and recalled how he ended up meeting Salman Khan at his Mumbai residence at 1:30 in the night. The birthday boy stated he went to his now wife, then-girlfriend Arpita Khan Sharma’s home on her insistence for dinner. But suddenly, her brother Salman arrived. Confused upon seeing each other suddenly, Khan and Aayush introduced themselves. The next morning, the Tiger 3 actor inquired about their mom, Salma Khan, about Aayush and Arpita, and she spilled everything she knew about their relationship.

Soon after, the Antim actor was called to meet the head of the family, Salim Khan, who was quick to give his blessings to the couple. After doing his research about his sister’s boyfriend the bhaijaan of Bollywood took Aayush for a walk and asked him some tough questions. When the Loveyatri actor expressed his desire to marry Arpita, the Dabangg actor exclaimed, ‘Are you too young to get married?’ During their chat, Aayush clearly stated that at that point, he didn’t have any fixed source of income, and whatever he had belonged to his political father. All said and done, Khan was convinced about him and gave his nod by stating that he was a good man. It’s noteworthy that even though the Khans were ok with their marriage, the Sharmas didn’t have any clue.

After convincing Arpita’s family, Aayush called his parents to Mumbai from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. At the dinner table, both Aayush and Arpita told them about their intentions to get married. Upon hearing about their plans, his parents, Anil and Sunita Sharma, were flabbergasted. When they returned home, the young actor’s father told him “Kaam tu kuch karta nahi hai, paise tu kama nai raha, upar se shaadi kar raha hai woh bhi aise ladki se jiske paas itna paisa hai. Uske kharche kaise uthayega?” (You don’t do any work, you’re not earning money, and on top of that, you’re getting married, and that too to a girl who has so much money. How will you manage her expenses?)”

Aayush was quick to state, “Main nai uthaunga, aap uthaoge na? (You will finance this right?)” Then came his politician dad’s reaction, “Shaadi tune kiya, pyaar tune kiya, bill mai bharu?” (You will get married; you fell in love and I should pay the bill?)” After throwing some fits at their son, the Sharmas also said ‘Yes’. When both the families met and Aayush’s dad asked if Arpita would be moving to their hometown Mandi if need be, Salman Khan promised, “Wherever Aayush decides to go, Arpita will follow him. You don’t worry about it.”

That sealed the deal, and Arpita and Aayush got married in 2014 when he was just 24 years old. Today, the couple has two kids: a son they named Ahil Sharma and a daughter called Ayat Sharma. Meanwhile, on the work front, the birthday boy is busy filming for his next project, Kwatha.

Pinkvilla wishes Aayush Sharma a very Happy Birthday!

