EXCLUSIVE: Aayush Sharma dubs himself 'nepo kid by association'; says 'love me or hate me, but don't ignore me'

Aayush Sharma kicked off his Bollywood journey with the 2018 film Loveyatri and has since grown as an actor with each passing year. He's demonstrated his dedication and effort in every role he takes on. However, as the saying goes, trolls will be trolls.

Despite being an outsider in the industry, Aayush often faces criticism and is labeled as a nepo kid simply because he's married to Salman Khan's sister. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Aayush shared how he handles the negativity associated with being tagged as a product of nepotism.

Aayush Sharma shares that he avoids dwelling on negative comments

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the discussion revolved around Aayush Sharma's status as an outsider in the industry, yet often labeled as a product of nepotism due to his marriage to Salman Khan's sister, Arpita. In a light-hearted manner, Sharma humorously referred to himself as a "nepo kid by association."

When asked how he deals with the negativity associated with this tag, he shared his perspective, saying, "I think you just develop immunity towards it. Somewhere down the line, I believe there are people you know...there's always a thought process. Just imagine, this is a very naive thought process- Maybe Pinkvilla carries a picture of mine, which is getting about 50-200 negative comments, 300 maybe, but then you convert it to the likes. The likes are sitting at 7000. Now, what do I focus on? Do I focus on those 200-300 negative abuses I'm getting or the people who have liked it?"

He added, "It's a matter of perspective. You look down, and you read through it. You sometimes find obnoxious thought processes, or there are people who are liking it, maybe not saying anything nice about you, but they liked it and moved on. So I believe that whatever the thought process is, irrespective of good or bad...I always like to lighten up my own mood by saying this, 'love me, you hate me, but please don't ignore me."'

Aayush Sharma's work front

After Loveyatri, Aayush was seen in Antim: The Final Truth, which also features Salman Khan and Mahima Makwana. The actor has also appeared in music videos such as Majha, Pehli Pehli Barish, Chumma Chumma, and Tera Hoke Nachda Phira. His next project, Ruslaan, will be released on April 26.

