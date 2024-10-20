Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and hubby Aayush Sharma sell off Bandra house worth Rs 22 crore; Here’s why

Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan, and her actor husband, Aayush Sharma, are a popular couple in Bollywood. The pair recently sold their well-known party residence in Bandra for an impressive Rs 22 crore. As per media reports, they have now bought a luxurious new home in Worli.

Aayush and Arpita purchased their Bandra residence for Rs 10 crore in 2022. According to reports by Hindustan Times, the property is located in the Khar West suburb of Mumbai.

The Khar property is situated on the 12th floor of the Flying Carpet skyscraper developed by Satguru Developers. The apartment spans 1,750 square feet and includes four designated parking spots.

On February 4, 2024, Arpita registered the property and paid a stamp duty of Rs 40 lakh, as per documents reviewed by Zapkey. The property is located near the Bombay Gymkhana, with rental prices ranging from Rs 1.75 lakh to Rs 2 lakh per month.

As of 2024, they have sold their Khar residence for Rs 22 crore, according to a viral post on social media. Details about their new home in Worli remain undisclosed, as they have yet to make any official announcement.

Arpita Khan Sharma married actor Aayush Sharma in 2014, and the couple has two children: their son Ahil, born in 2016, and their daughter Ayat, born in 2019.

On the professional front, Aayush is set to appear in Kwatha, alongside Isabelle Kaif. The film draws inspiration from real events involving the Indian Army and is directed by Karan Lalit Butani, with a screenplay by Karan Butani.

Sharma is recognized for his notable performances in films such as Loveyatri, Antim, and Ruslaan. He has also featured in various music videos, including Chumma Chumm, Manjha, Pehli Pehli Baarish, Tera Hoke Nachda Phira, and Galti.

On the other hand, Salman is currently busy filming Sikandar, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss.

The movie features Rashmika Mandanna, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, and Partiek Babbar in key roles. This action film is set to be released in theaters for Eid 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

