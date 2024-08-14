Adah Sharma REACTS to fears about moving into Sushant Singh Rajput’s flat: ‘Agar aap ne kuch galat kiya…’

Adah Sharma, known for her role in The Kerala Story, recently clarified that she rents, rather than owns, the flat where late actor Sushant Singh Rajput lived. In a recent interview, she was asked whether she felt apprehensive about moving into SSR’s residence. Adah responded thoughtfully, questioning why she should feel scared. She elaborated that only those who have done something wrong should feel fear; otherwise, if one has nothing to hide, there’s no reason to be afraid of anything.

In a recent conversation with Instant Bollywood, Adah Sharma was asked if she felt scared about moving into Sushant Singh Rajput’s flat. She responded, "Kyun darr lagna chahiye? (Why should there be fear?)” She further explained, “Agar life mein aap ne kuch galat nahin kiya hai toh darr kis baat ka. Agaar aap kuch guilt mein ho ya aap ne kuch galat kiya hai toh darr hona chahiye kisi bhi chiz ka i feel.” (If you haven’t done anything wrong in life, there’s no reason to be afraid. If you have guilt or have done something wrong, then you should feel fear about everything, I believe.)

The property is a sea-facing duplex situated on the sixth floor of the Mont Blanc building in Bandra West, Mumbai. It features a 4-bedroom apartment with a terrace. The flat had been vacant for three years before Adah Sharma and her family decided to move in.

According to News 18, at an event on August 12, Adah Sharma clarified that she rents the flat rather than owning it. She responded to a journalist’s question about her ownership of the property, addressing misconceptions about her earnings from The Kerala Story (2023). Adah explained that the film's revenue of Rs. 378 crores is not her personal income.

She mentioned that while her grandmother, who also lives in the flat, assists with the rent, her mother, who does not work but cooks for the family, does not contribute financially. Adah also pointed out that Sushant Singh Rajput had rented the property as well.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Adah Sharma is set to appear in Vikram Bhatt’s Tumko Meri Kasam, which also stars Anupam Kher, Ishwak Singh, and Esha Deol. This film is one of four projects being developed by Ajay Murdia’s Indira Entertainment and is supported by Bhatt.

