Adah Sharma clarifies she lives on rent in Sushant Singh Rajput’s flat, shares late actor also rented it: ‘The Rs 378 crores earned…’

Adah Sharma, known for her role in The Kerala Story, recently addressed rumors about buying Sushant Singh Rajput’s former residence. The property, a sea-facing duplex on the sixth floor of the Mont Blanc building in Bandra West, Mumbai, features a 4BHK apartment with a terrace. At an event on August 12, where Vikram Bhatt revealed his upcoming films, Adah clarified that she is renting the flat, not owning it. She stated, “I took that flat on rent. The Rs. 378 crores earned by The Kerala Story (2023) are not mine!” She added, “Even Sushant used to stay in that house on rent.”

When questioned by a journalist about whether she owned or rented the flat, Adah Sharma, according to News 18, clarified at the event that she is renting the property where Sushant Singh Rajput previously stayed. She also addressed the misunderstanding about the earnings from The Kerala Story (2023), stating that the Rs. 378 crores from the film are not her income. Adah explained that her grandmother, who also resides in the flat, helps with the rent, while her mother, who does not work but prepares meals for the family, does not contribute financially.

The actress also revealed that the flat belongs to a Mr. Lalwani, who is now settled in South Africa. She noted that Sushant Singh Rajput had also rented the property. At this moment, Vikram Bhatt humorously remarked that Adah’s house has no furniture, joking that she doesn’t believe in it. Adah laughed and mentioned that her previous home also lacked furniture. Vikram, intrigued, commented, “I don’t know what that means!”

Adah elaborated that her preference for an unfurnished space is due to her enjoyment of dancing. She appreciates having an open area to move around freely without obstructions. In a city like Mumbai, where space is highly valued, she prefers to maximize the room in her attractive home, which is why she opts not to have furniture.

The Kerala Story actress' choice to rent this specific apartment appears to be based more on personal and practical considerations rather than a desire to make a statement. The flat had been unoccupied for three years before she and her family chose to move in.

On the work front, Adah Sharma is set to star in Vikram Bhatt’s Tumko Meri Kasam, which also features Anupam Kher, Ishwak Singh, and Esha Deol. This film is part of a slate of four projects from Ajay Murdia’s Indira Entertainment, all of which are being supported by Bhatt.

