Ram Gopal Varma calls Adah Sharma’s The Kerala Story ‘one of the best films’: ‘I was shocked to know that the next film…’

Ram Gopal Varma is a remarkable filmmaker, recognized for his path-breaking films. He is also known for his outspoken nature and never shies away from speaking his mind. During a recent conversation, the Satya director went on to laud Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen and backed by Vipul Shah.

Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story was released in the theaters last year. The film delved into the story of a group of women from Kerala who were allegedly forced to convert to Islam and join ISIS. Despite getting mixed responses following its controversial subject, the film was a box office success by making over Rs. 300 crore.

While speaking to Galatta India, Ram Gopal Varma highlighted the uncertainty of the filmmaking business. He recalled renowned music composer AR Rahman telling him that when he is making a tune, he thinks it will be the "blockbuster of the year." However, when the song actually comes out, "people ignore it." he mentioned that people don’t even dislike it but pretend that it doesn’t exist.

He further cited an example of his personal experience, sharing, "All my hit films are accidents, and my flops are intentional because I put in the same effort." He continued by stating that The Kerala Story is "one of the best films" he has seen in a long time but expressed disappointment over its follow-up story, Bastar: The Naxal Story, which couldn’t perform at the box office.

Advertisement

“I was very, very happy with this film, The Kerala Story. It’s one of the best films I’ve seen in many years. I spoke to the director (Sudipto Sen), I spoke to the producer (Vipul Shah), I spoke to the actress (Adah Sharma). Then, I was shocked to know that the next film (Bastar: The Naxal Story) came, released, and went, and I wasn’t even aware of it... it comes and everyone ignores it.... how do you explain it,” he said.

He concluded his answer with a giggle, stating that it goes back to the "same Rahman story" and one doesn’t know (what will work). He then made a mention of philosopher Socrates’ line, ‘The only thing I know is nothing.’ The filmmaker observed that Indian directors present the audience with ‘proposal films’, aimed at satisfying a star’s ego over something more meaningful and memorable.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Friendship Day 2024: 6 signs that prove you have Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s Bunny, Naina, Avi and Aditi as besties IRL