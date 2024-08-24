Adbhut Trailer Out: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Diana Penty's spine-chilling thriller, will leave you with goosebumps; can you solve mystery?

The highly anticipated trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Adbhut was unveiled by the makers on Saturday, August 24. Directed and written by Sabbir Khan, the film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Diana Penty, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Rohan Mehra in key roles. Nawazuddin, portraying a detective, delivers one of his finest performances, as evident from the gripping trailer.

Taking to Instagram, Diana Penty shared the trailer of Adbhut, captioning it with, “Kuch sawaal ke jawaab humesha adbhut hote hain. Adbhut | A Sony Max Original Release | 15th September, Sunday 8 pm.”

Take a look at the trailer below:

The trailer starts with Shreya and Rohan, a couple moving into their new home, where Shreya begins noticing unsettling occurrences. Concerned, they turn to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s detective character to unravel the mystery. As the investigation deepens, suspicions arise around Diana’s character, hinting at her possible connection to the supernatural events. Nawazuddin’s detective delivers a powerful line, saying, "Agar kuch dikhai nahi deta toh iska matlab yeh nahi ki wo hai nahi. Iska matlab hai ki wahan roshni kamm hai."

The film delves into the mysterious and unexplainable, filled with chilling visuals and unexpected jump scares that are sure to send shivers down your spine.

Earlier, Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to Instagram to share a look poster for his upcoming film, where he's depicted wearing a coat, sporting long hair, and holding a magnifying glass. He teased fans with the caption, "Watch the mystery unravel in the most shocking film of the year! Trailer drops tomorrow 12 PM!” The post quickly garnered attention, with fans flooding the comments with praise.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming film Adbhut is set to premiere on September 15 as a Sony Max Original. Directed and written by Sabbir Khan, known for films like Munna Michael and Baaghi, this latest project promises to add another intriguing title to Siddiqui’s impressive portfolio. The film, produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Sabbir Khan Films, is shot by Binod Pradhan and edited by Manan Sagar. Adbhut will have a direct-to-television release, airing on Sony Max at 8 PM.

