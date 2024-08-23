Adbhut: Nawazuddin Siddiqui drops intense poster to announce release date of his upcoming thriller; promises 'most shocking film of the year'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to star in Sabbir Khan’s upcoming supernatural thriller Adbhut and the makers have now dropped his first look. Written and directed by Sabbir Khan, this spine-chilling film is gearing up for a Direct-to-TV release on Sony Max on September 15, 8 PM.

The seasoned star also shared his first-look poster from Adbhut and wrote alongside, “Watch the mystery unravel in the most shocking film of the year! Trailer drops tomorrow (August 24th) 12 PM!” While the makers have kept the plot of the film under wrap, Nawazuddin Siddiqui can be seen holding a magnifying glass and a gun tucked in his pants hinting that he’s a man out on a thrilling hunt.

Other than Nawazuddin, Adbhut also stars Diana Penty, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Rohan Mehra. It is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films and promises to explore a world where the supernatural collides with reality. Before Adbhut, Nawazudding and Sabbir worked together in Munna Michael.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui while speaking about his next said in an official statement that he sees Adbhut as a film that pushes boundaries not just with its story but in how it’s being shared with the world. “For me, it’s exciting to see a film reach millions of people at once through television. The supernatural genre has always intrigued me, and I believe audiences will find the experience both thrilling and thought-provoking,” the 50-year-old said.

Filmmaker Sabbir Khan in an official statement shared that Television as a medium has always been powerful and communicates to millions of homes across the country. “With Adbhut, we are not just releasing a film; we are penetrating across crores of Indian households all at once. We are making history by embracing a new model that puts the audience first,” Khan shared.

After Adbhut, Nawazuddin has several movies lined up in his kitty. He will be next seen helming a movie named Oil Kumar which will be loosely based on the life of ganglord Benakanahalli Alappa Shivakumar. He also has Noorani Chehra and Sangeen as his upcoming releases.

