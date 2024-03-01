Ae Watan Mere Watan: Trailer of Sara Ali Khan's patriotic film to release on THIS date; Karan Johar drops video

Sara Ali Khan is set to captivate audiences with her multiple releases lined up for this year, and one of the most eagerly awaited projects is Ae Watan Mere Watan, a gripping historical thriller-drama. In this film, Sara portrays the inspiring role of freedom fighter Usha Mehta. In a teaser shared by Karan Johar, where he paid tribute to the unsung heroes of India and their remarkable tales, Sara's character was introduced to the audience. Furthermore, the release date of the trailer has been unveiled, set for March 4.

Karan Johar shares teaser for Sara Ali Khan’s film Ae Watan mere Watan and trailer date revealed

Today, the makers of the upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan, led by filmmaker Karan Johar, took to social media to unveil a compelling teaser ahead of the highly anticipated trailer release.

In this powerful teaser, Karan saluted some of India's unsung heroes, shedding light on their untold stories. He introduced the audience to Sara Ali Khan's Usha, a courageous 22-year-old woman who epitomized unwavering bravery and profound patriotism during the 1942 Quit India Movement. Using an underground radio, she fearlessly united the nation against the oppressive British Raj.

Usha's tale of valor resonated deeply with Karan, who then recalled Alia Bhatt's character Sehmat from Raazi, a young woman who infiltrates a Pakistani army family as a spy, and Captain Vikram Batra from Shershaah, played by Sidharth Malhotra, a heroic soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Kargil War.

Advertisement

The teaser concluded with the revelation of the trailer's release date, set for March 4th. In the caption, Karan Johar poignantly wrote, "Her words echoed through the airwaves, her dedication awakened the spirit of independence in every heart."

Have a look!

More about Sara Ali Khan starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan

Directed by Kannan Iyer and written by Iyer along with Darab Farooqui, Ae Watan Mere Watan boasts a stellar cast including Sara Ali Khan, Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Neil, and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles. Additionally, audiences can anticipate a special appearance by Emraan Hashmi.

Produced under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment, the film is backed by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Ae Watan Mere Watan is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 21.

ALSO READ: Madgaon Express: Kunal Kemmu’s directorial is a ‘multiverse of madness’; trailer to release on THIS date