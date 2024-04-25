Karan Johar talks about filmmakers' social responsibility; says 'no one can change' society with one film

A lot has been discussed about the responsibility of cinema and filmmakers lately on social media. Karan Johar who has been one of the most vocal filmmakers in the past many years recently addressed the importance of sensitivity while making films.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director also made his point while mentioning that no one can change society with one film.

Karan Johar on how one film can't change society

Karan Johar recently became a part of AIMA's (All India Management Association) 9th National Leadership Conclave in Delhi. While speaking at the event, the filmmaker admitted that cinema brings a change in society over a period of time thus filmmakers have a tremendous responsibility towards what they say. However, he added that one film can't change the fabric of the society.

"What we project and what we say , we have to consider it with some amount of sensitivity because people take the spoken word very seriously. Of course, no one can change the fabric of society with one feature film. It is not possible. It takes a lot of work and a lot of cinema if you want to drive home a point today. I believe so many films that talk about women empowerment are finally hitting home today. Nothing happens overnight," he said. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

He also addressed the issue of 'harmful films' in the society and added. "There have been films that continue to be harmful, but I hope those filmmakers realize with time how important the platform they have is, how important their voices are."

Karan Johar's work front

Karan recently announced the release date of his upcoming film Mr & Mrs. Mahi starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead.

Sharing the announcement on his Instagram handle, KJo wrote, “Some films are more than just stories … they are so much more than celluloid love …they talk to the viewer about dreams and how many a time people closest to us can come in the way of our dream.. MR AND MRS MAHI is exceptionally close to our hearts.. and we can’t wait to share our campaign designs with you on Monday… but for now we have a release date!!! 31st MAY 2024!!! At a cinema near you!”

The filmmaker is also gearing up for the release of his films like Kill and Bad Newz.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar calls Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra his 'two pillars'; says meeting them was part of his destiny