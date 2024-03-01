Madgaon Express: Kunal Kemmu’s directorial is a ‘multiverse of madness’; trailer to release on THIS date

Kunal Kemmu, known for his roles in films like Kalyug and Golmaal 3, is now venturing into the realm of direction with his debut movie titled Madgaon Express. Promising to be a hilarious ride, the film features a stellar cast including actors Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Divyenndu. Renowned for their acclaimed performances in Scam 1992, Bambai Meri Jaan, and Mirzapur respectively, these actors are set to bring their unique talents to the table, creating a multiverse of madness on screen. Today, alongside an intriguing promo, the release date of the trailer has been unveiled.

Trailer of Madgaon Express starring Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Divyenndu to release on March 5

Today, the makers of the upcoming film Madgaon Express, marking Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, unveiled an amusing promo introducing the lead cast. The promo introduces 'The Wolf of Dalal Street' Pratik Gandhi from Scam 1992, 'Bambai ka Badshah' Avinash Tiwary from Bambai Meri Jaan, and 'The Prince of Mirzapur' Divyenndu from Mirzapur, as they join forces for the first time in this exciting project.

In Madgaon Express, these actors will embody the characters - Pinku, Ayush, and Dodo respectively - as they embark on misadventures in the picturesque setting of Goa. Alongside the promo, the makers also announced the release date of the trailer, set for March 5, further fueling anticipation for this uproarious cinematic experience.

Director Kunal Kemmu's caption on Instagram teased, “Buckle up for #MadgaonExpress, a wild journey through the multiverse of madness. #MadgaonExpressTrailer out on 5th March. Stay tuned.”

Have a look at the promo!

More about Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Divyenndu starrer Madgaon Express

Written and directed by Kunal Kemmu, Madgaon Express is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under their banner Excel Entertainment. In addition to Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, the cast also features Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam.

The much-awaited film is slated to hit the big screens on March 22, 2024, offering audiences an exhilarating ride filled with laughter, intrigue, and excitement. As three friends set out on a journey, little do they know that their trip will take unexpected turns, leading them down a path filled with unpredictable adventures and unforgettable moments.

