Akshay Kumar did risky helicopter stunt without a harness in Sooryavanshi; Rohit Shetty recalls his reaction

Renowned filmmaker Rohit Shetty is known for his high-energy action movies. Among his impressive filmography, he has also teamed up with the incredibly talented and fitness enthusiast, Akshay Kumar.

Besides his acting skills, the actor is widely known for his strict way of living. During a recent interview, the director of Indian Police Force talked about the actor's fearless approach to performing stunts. The director specifically mentioned an incident where Akshay performed a daring stunt without using a safety harness.

Rohit Shetty recalls Akshay Kumar convinced pilot to do helicopter stunt without harness

During a recent conversation with popular comedians Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiya, Rohit Shetty was asked about Akshay Kumar and his diet routines. In response to this, the director revealed that he sticks to normal food and does normal exercise. He further shared that Khiladi Kumar doesn’t even do weights. “If it’s a building with 80 floors, he will climb it, he will do 50 pull-ups, he will eat early, he is quite disciplined,” he remarked.

Rohit Shetty further cited an example by recalling a scene from their 2021 collaboration in Sooryavanshi where Akshay Kumar was hanging on a helicopter without using the safety harness. Though Shetty had instructed the pilot to only move the helicopter up and down without going ahead, Akshay persuaded the pilot to take the helicopter around.

He recalled, “We took that shot in Bangkok. He was hanging from the helicopter and I had said, ‘This is a safety shot, we won’t go ahead until I tie a harness. Just go up and come down, don’t go around.’ Meanwhile, I was watching the shoot, I saw that he took around the helicopter while Akshay was hanging on his hand, his entire body weight was on his hand. Main jo bhadka hun pilot par (I got angry at the pilot) and he said, ‘Inhone bola tha’ (pointing towards Kumar).”

The director kept the scene in the last version of the movie where Akshay Kumar performed without any safety equipment and lauded Akshay Kumar’s grip, further adding that he can do a handstand even today. He also heaped praises on him for being humble as he stated, “There is no showsha, no powder” in him.

Rohit Shetty is currently gearing up for the release of his OTT directorial debut project, India Police Force, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi in important roles.