Akshay Kumar gears up to film Welcome To The Jungle with 450 technicians in March

With the announcement of the third installment of the Welcome franchise by producer Firoz Nadiadwala, anticipation has soared. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Paresh Rawal. The highly awaited Welcome To The Jungle is gearing up for its next schedule, commencing in March with a stellar cast and 450 technicians.

As per ETimes, 450 technicians will be involved in the film, and all have received their payments as well, showcasing a commitment to timely compensation. Confirming the news BN Tiwari, President of FWICE said, "All the payments of our technicians have been cleared before the shooting of the film which is good for us. It is important that big films are made at least all our workers get work and get the payment on time too. We really thank Firoz Nadiadwala for respecting our workers. I wish more and more big films are made, which is what our industry is known for."

About Welcome To The Jungle

Ahmed Khan is directing the film, currently focusing on the technical aspects before kicking off the jungle adventure. The team plans to regroup in March 2024 for an extensive shooting schedule. The much-anticipated comedy, Welcome To The Jungle, is scheduled for a Christmas 2024 release on December 20. Fans are eagerly anticipating this Hindi Cinema comedy, eagerly awaiting its release.

Welcome To The Jungle boasts a stellar star cast including Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Sanjay Dutt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Sharib Hashmi, Johny Lever, Rahul Dev, Yashpal Sharma, Rajpal Naurang Yadav, Mukesh Tiwari and Krishna Abhishek.

Akshay Kumar on the work front

In addition to Welcome to the Jungle, Akshay Kumar is busy with a tight schedule, featuring Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is set to hit theaters on Eid 2024. Akshay is also set to star in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. Kumar also has Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 5 in his kitty.

