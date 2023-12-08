EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and co. to start Firoz Nadiadwallah’s Welcome To The Jungle in Mid-December

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Akshay Kumar and Firoz A Nadiadwallah are reuniting to bring back their three cult franchises – Hera Pheri, Welcome, and Awara Paagal Deewana. Soon after, we revealed that the first of the three to go on floors will be the third part of Welcome Franchise titled Welcome To The Jungle. Eventually, the makers announced the film and pulled off the biggest ensemble cast for a feature film in Hindi by bringing together Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, and Sayaji Shinde.

Akshay Kumar and co. take Welcome To The Jungle on floors next week in Mumbai

And now, we have exclusively learnt that Akshay Kumar and co. are all set to start shooting for Welcome To The Jungle next week in Mumbai. “The film will be shot at various locations, which includes a massive set put up in the maximum city. The team will be kick-starting this cult comedy franchise with a 9-day schedule in Mumbai. Welcome To The Jungle goes on floors with Akshay Kumar and he will be joined by all members of the cast,” revealed a source close to the development.

Welcome To The Jungle to release on Christmas, 2024

The film is being directed by Ahmed Khan and the filmmaker is presently working on getting all technicalities in place to commence this jungle adventure. The team reunites again in February 2024 for a marathon schedule. Welcome To The Jungle is slated to hit the big screen during the Christmas 2024 period on December 20, 2024. It’s among the most awaited comedies of Hindi Cinema.

For those unaware, Welcome To The Jungle was announced on September 9, 2023, and for the first time in the history of world cinema, Acapella was used to announce a feature film. The Acapella was conceived by Ahmed Khan and composed by Meet Bros. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Welcome To The Jungle.

