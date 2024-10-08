Alia Bhatt locked herself in room when Inshallah was shelved reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali; ‘She broke down’

A couple of years ago, Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan were to star together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film titled Inshallah. Sadly, the movie was shelved, breaking the hearts of scores of cinephiles who wanted to see the two stars together on the big screen. But it wasn’t just their admirers who were sad to hear that the movie was scrapped. According to SLB, the National Award-winning actor was so affected that she locked herself in a room.

While talking to The Hollywood Reported India, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was talking about finding the purity in actors as people when they come to him. This is when he went back and recalled the time when he was doing Inshallah with Alia Bhatt, and suddenly, it got shelved. “She broke down, she cracked up, cried, raved, ranted, locked herself in the room,” the filmmaker stated.

But one week later, he called her and said that she playing the leading lady in his magnum opus Gangubai Kathiawadi. At first, Bhatt was in doubt if she could play the role or not. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress told him, “From LA where I was supposed to be playing the character, I have come to Kamathipura. How do I do? I don’t know this character.” This is when the Padmaavat maker calmed her down, asking her to trust him. He then did his job as a director and tapped into her personality to bring out what he wanted for the character in the National Award-winning movie.

Advertisement

Soon after, Alia Bhatt started enjoying playing Gangubai and ‘flew into the role’. The actress got so engrossed in her that even today, she sometimes talks like the character, stated Bhansali. “It’s so much a part of it and it’s so beautiful,” he added. Having said that, Bhatt and Bhansali are all set to work again in the upcoming movie Love And War, also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

While talking to the same publication, the filmmaker stated that he wants to give his all to the film and the actors as it’s an important and difficult one. For the unknown, the epic love triangle is expected to hit cinemas in March 2026.

ALSO READ: Love And War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali breaks silence on Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal starrer: ‘It's a difficult film for me so...'