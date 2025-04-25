Did You Notice Lady Gaga Secretly Making Appearance in Wednesday Season 2's First Teaser Starring Jenna Ortega?

Netflix has finally dropped the first teaser for Wednesday Season 2, and fans of the macabre teen drama are already dissecting every second. While Jenna Ortega’s return as the iconic Wednesday Addams thrilled viewers, one major question remains: where is Lady Gaga? Released on April 23 (a Wednesday, of course), the chilling two-minute trailer kicks off with Wednesday heading back to Nevermore Academy. The opening scene features the teenage goth icon reluctantly surrendering her weapons at airport security—because, of course, she travels armed.

Setting the mood for the strange and sinister is a haunting cover of “My Favorite Things” from The Sound of Music. Slowed down and backed by eerie bells, the classic Broadway tune gets a gothic makeover to fit the Addams Family’s delightfully dark tone.

The trailer gives glimpses of familiar characters like Enid (Emma Myers), love-interest-turned-antagonist Tyler (Hunter Doohan), and the Addams clan played by Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, and Fred Armisen. But the much-hyped addition of Lady Gaga? Nowhere in sight.

Despite being confirmed to join Season 2, Lady Gaga is noticeably absent from the teaser. Details about her mysterious role remain under wraps, fueling speculation across fan forums and social media. In an earlier interview, Jenna Ortega teased Gaga’s unexpected casting, saying, “She’s great in the show, and I don’t think she’s what people expect her to be.”

Ortega also praised the 14-time Grammy winner’s down-to-earth attitude, calling her so sweet, so humble, just a normal person.

According to co-creator Miles Millar, Season 2 is far from predictable: “Wednesday goes into this season thinking she knows Nevermore… but nothing happens that she’s expecting.” With buried secrets and new dangers ahead, fans can expect plenty of twists—and hopefully a Gaga reveal.

Wednesday Season 2 will premiere in two parts: the first batch of episodes drops on August 6, followed by Part 2 on September 3. Until then, fans will be watching the teaser on loop, searching for any hidden clues—and maybe even a blink-and-you-miss-it Gaga cameo.

