Alpha star Alia Bhatt doesn't want daughter Raha 'to be any version of herself that she isn’t comfortable with'

Alia Bhatt is among the top actresses in Bollywood. Not only does she remain in the news for her professional ventures but also because of her personal life. The Alpha actress is often seen talking about her motherhood phase and her parenting style towards her and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter, Raha Kapoor.

In a recent interview, the actress reflected on her maternal instincts and asserted that she would want her daughter to be what makes her happy.

Alia Bhatt on being 'instinctive' as a mother for daughter Raha

During her recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Alia Bhatt revealed that she has always trusted her instincts as a mother. She stated, “When it comes to the legacy that I envisioned as an actor and a mother, I don't think it has been calculated from my side. The choices I make as a mother are also very instinctive to what I feel is best for my child.”

The actress further added that she is a mix of being “meticulous” and “very random” at times. The Jigra actress articulated her belief, expressing that every child is born with their own personality. Thus, as a parent, one needs to raise and care for them and let kids find their own feet. She opines that one should let their children be themselves.

Elucidating her point, she further cited the example of her daughter, Raha explaining, “I don't think I want her (Raha) to ever be any version of herself that she doesn't feel most comfortable with.”

Alia Bhatt on Raha's impact on her storytelling

Alia has also turned storyteller by releasing her first-ever children’s book last month in June. During her earlier conversation with Midday, she had also shared how she made last-minute changes in her book following her daughter’s impact on her storytelling.

She recalled before the book was sent for printing, she made a final draft but ended up making changes in the last hour because of her experience that she had after reading every night for her daughter.

Alia Bhatt's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra co-starring Vedang Raina. The movie is poised to release on October 11, 2024. Additionally, earlier in the day, she revealed the title of her upcoming YRF spy-thriller, Alpha along with Sharvari, for which the filming has begun.

Furthermore, she also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor.

