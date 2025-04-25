Box Office: Sinners earns USD 7.1 million on Wednesday, on track for USD 100 million milestone

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, starring Michael B. Jordan, has become an unstoppable force at the US box office, grossing USD 71.5 million in just six days. The R-rated horror hit scored a massive USD 7.1 million on Wednesday, marking the biggest non-opening Wednesday for a horror film post-COVID. It fell just 17 percent from Tuesday’s discounted ticket day and even outperformed the PG-13 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which earned USD 5.4 million with a steeper 40.4 percent drop.

The film’s Wednesday performance nearly matched its Easter Monday haul of USD 7.8 million, solidifying Sinners as a standout performer not just among genre releases but across all genres this year. Comparisons to other modern horror benchmarks further highlight its strengths. It effortlessly outpaced Jordan Peele’s Nope (USD 3.9M), Us (USD 5.1M), and Get Out (USD 3.8M) in their third Wednesdays.

In just under a week, Sinners has surpassed the entire domestic runs of recent horror titles like Smile 2 (USD 69M), Evil Dead Rise (USD 67.2M), The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (USD 65.6M), and The Exorcist: Believer (USD 65.5M). By Friday, it’s expected to surpass Snow White to become the fourth highest-grossing film of 2025 in the US. Over the weekend, it is poised to cross the coveted USD 100 million mark, making it the ninth horror entry post-pandemic to do so and the third highest-grosser of the year overall.

Directed, co-written, and co-produced by Coogler, Sinners is set in the 1932 Mississippi Delta and follows twin brothers Smoke and Stack, both portrayed by Jordan, who return home to rebuild their lives, only to find a supernatural force waiting for them. The film also stars Hailee Steinfeld, Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo, Jayme Lawson, Jack O’Connell, Miles Caton, and Omar Miller.

Coogler developed the project under his banner Proximity Media, with Warner Bros. Pictures acquiring distribution rights after a competitive bidding war. Principal photography ran from April to July 2024, with Coogler’s longtime collaborator Ludwig Göransson composing the score.

Following its April 3 premiere and wide release on April 18, Sinners has earned acclaim for its eerie atmosphere, period authenticity, and Coogler’s skillful direction. With a current global total of USD 87 million, the film is already a defining theatrical event of 2025.

