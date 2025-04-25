ILLIT’s Wonhee to make acting debut with cameo in Spring of Youth alongside FT Island’s Lee Hong Ki; see characters stills

Wonhee, the breakout member of the rookie girl group ILLIT, is making her first official foray into acting with a special appearance in the upcoming SBS youth drama Spring of Youth. As one of the most talked-about rookies, her casting is already generating excitement, with fans and viewers eager to see how the young idol transitions from the music stage to the television screen.

On April 24, the production team of Spring of Youth confirmed Wonhee’s participation in the drama, marking her first on-screen acting role since debuting as part of ILLIT under HYBE Labels. According to drama representatives, Wonhee readily accepted the offer for a cameo appearance, and filming for her scenes has already been completed. Still cuts released on the same day offered fans a glimpse of her look for the show.

She appears dressed in a relaxed, everyday outfit, a white t-shirt, jeans, and a flannel shirt, emphasizing a natural, youthful charm that aligns with the story’s coming-of-age theme. Her light makeup and calm expressions highlight her fresh and approachable image, setting the stage for what’s expected to be a heartwarming role.

Though her screen time may be limited, Wonhee’s involvement is being treated as a meaningful stepping stone in her career, especially as more K-pop idols are expanding their skill sets into acting. Adding to the excitement, Spring of Youth will also feature the return of FT Island’s Lee Hong Ki, whose casting has thrilled longtime K-drama fans.

Known for his unforgettable portrayal of Jeremy in the 2009 classic You’re Beautiful, Lee Hong Ki’s reappearance on television after focusing on music and military service signals a long-awaited comeback. According to the drama’s producers, both Wonhee and Lee Hong Ki brought distinct energy to their respective scenes. “Wonhee and Lee Hong Ki brought their unique personalities and stole the scenes they appeared in,” the team shared.

Meanwhile, Spring of Youth follows the story of Sa Gye, a once-promising K-pop idol played by rising actor Ha Yoo Joon. After being abruptly removed from his idol group, Sa Gye experiences a major identity crisis. His life takes a turn when he meets Kim Bom, a bright and resilient girl played by All of Us Are Dead and Little Women actress Park Ji Hoo. Through their encounters, the story explores the themes of broken dreams, emotional healing, and the courage to start over.

Moreover, fans won’t have to wait long to see Wonhee’s acting debut. Spring of Youth is set to premiere with special episodes on May 6 and 7 before settling into its regular weekly slot every Wednesday on SBS. The buzz surrounding the drama has been steadily building, not just due to its emotionally driven plot, but also because of fresh talent and familiar faces in its cast.

