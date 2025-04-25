Miley Cyrus Vs Obsessed Fan: You Will Not Believe What Stalker Said to Flowers Singer Before Arrest; Find Out

A terrifying new documentary uncovers disturbing details about Miley Cyrus’s longtime stalker, Mark McLeod, who issued a bone-chilling warning during his arrest—one that left authorities and fans stunned.

In the summer of 2009, then-16-year-old Miley Cyrus was filming The Last Song in Savannah, Georgia, when she became the target of obsessive fan behavior from 53-year-old Mark McLeod. The man was arrested twice for attempting to breach security and get close to the young star. His actions eventually prompted Miley to file a temporary restraining order, though he was never officially convicted of stalking her.

Now, over a decade later, the disturbing case is being reexamined in the latest episode of Investigation Discovery’s Hollywood Demons docuseries. Titled Stalking the Stars, the episode delves into the obsessive behavior that escalated to multiple run-ins with law enforcement.

According to the documentary, McLeod's obsession began with Miley’s music but quickly spiraled. After being arrested the first time for breaching a security line near the set, he returned in the middle of the night, believing he could find where she was staying. His sister, Larilyn Adair, recalled how he knocked on random doors searching for the teen star, leading to his second arrest.

At the time of his arrest, McLeod told police he and Miley were engaged and even claimed her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, had given them his blessing. “No one will be able to keep us apart,” he reportedly told officers. He even promised the arresting officer an invitation to their "wedding."

Investigators found that McLeod had attended a book signing in New York three months prior, where he proposed to Miley in person. He later told family she had responded, “I’m flattered, thank you so much for the flowers,” before signing his book.

Culture writer Scaachi Koul noted McLeod’s behavior only intensified when he believed Miley made eye contact with him during a concert, fueling his delusion that she reciprocated his feelings. He then tried multiple times to gain access to her tour bus, prompting repeated security interventions.

Larilyn admitted she hadn’t noticed any "red flags" until her brother began talking about marrying Miley. He had pawned his favorite guitar to buy her a ring, convinced he was chatting with her in an online fan room. “It alarmed me,” she said. “But I didn’t realize the extent of his desire to be with her.”

McLeod often slept in his car or at campgrounds while following Miley on tour. At one point, he claimed Billy Ray Cyrus said to him, “How are you doing, man? I’m praying for you,” further feeding his delusions.

Ultimately, McLeod pled guilty to resisting police but had stalking charges dropped. The episode underscores the troubling gap between fan admiration and obsession, and the very real consequences for celebrities like Miley who are forced to live in fear.

