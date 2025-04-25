SEVENTEEN's Hoshi and Woozi reveal their ideal type of girlfriend to TWICE's Sana; find out

The personal lives of K-pop idols, particularly their dating experiences, are among the most sought-after topics by fans. In a recent episode of Sana's Fridge Interview, that aired on April 24, SEVENTEEN members Hoshi and Woozi candidly shared their preferences when it comes to ideal types. Woozi, the group's vocal unit leader, made a particularly notable comment that garnered praise from both his teammate Hoshi and the show's host Sana.

In the episode titled Welcome to the World of "TwiceTeen", the SEVENTEEN members had fun, candid conversations with host and fellow 96-liner K-pop idol TWICE's Sana. The three of them seemed comfortable with each other, even shocking themselves as to how smoothly the interaction flowed, given it was their first proper one-on-one talk. As the show reached its mid-point, it got to its most interesting segment— revelation ideal type. Explaining the question to the guests, Sana said it could be anything, including physical appearance or personality traits.

Both Hoshi and Woozi mentioned qualities they would want in their partner, without getting to the outward look part. Hoshi mentioned two traits he wants in his ideal type– "I hope they are witty" and "we need to have good communication." It showed how he valued intelligence aver beauty and considered expressing feelings as an essential aspect of a relationship. On Woozi's turn to answer, he said he doesn't care about physical appearance at all and he just lives by the saying "Let me be proud."

Woozi explained the phrase by stating that it meant he and his partners would strive to make each other proud. According to him, "This kind of mutual thing makes a relationship healthy." The unique response not only impressed his fellow member Hoshi but also Sana, who reiterated the phrase again and again in a dramatic manner. The varied remarks of the two SEVENTEEN artists showcased their diverse personalities and ways of thinking, offering a fascinating glimpse into their personal tastes and expectations.

In the remaining parts of the show, they talked about their journey from struggle to stardom and how the two groups SEVENTEEN and TWICE should get more chances of bonding.

