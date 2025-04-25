Jennie's omission from BLACKPINK Google search causes unrest among fans; BLINKs demand immediate action

Information errors can happen, but when they involve one of the world's biggest K-pop groups, it becomes a much bigger issue. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened with BLACKPINK. The global K-pop sensation BLACKPINK, consisting of four iconic members—Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa—recently became the subject of a glaring error on Google. According to search results, the group appears to have only three members: Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa. Jennie, one of the core members, is notably missing.

This major oversight didn’t sit well with BLINKS (BLACKPINK’s fandom). When it comes to a group as influential as BLACKPINK, accurate information is not just expected—it’s essential.

In response, BLACKPINK BLINK UNION took swift action. They addressed the issue with a formal letter directed to Nicholas Fox, Google’s VP of Product & Design for Search and Assistant. They also tagged Google and the Google Search Liaison account on X (formerly Twitter), urging them to investigate and correct the misinformation.

The open letter, speaking on behalf of BLACKPINK fans, stated, “We are reporting misleading and incorrect information currently appearing in Google search results. Some sources inaccurately claim that BLACKPINK consists of only three members. This is false and misleads users seeking to learn about the group. BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group formed by @ygent_official and includes four members: #JISOO, #JENNIE, #ROSÉ, and #LISA.

All four members are integral to the group’s identity and artistic contributions. We kindly request that Google review and correct any search summaries or features suggesting otherwise.”

The statement also emphasizes that maintaining accurate and factual information in search results is vital to preserving the integrity of online content. BLINKs thanked Google for their attention to the matter and urged their commitment to correcting public-facing errors.

Interestingly, this misinformation emerged right after BLACKPINK’s Spotify profile was reportedly hacked on April 24, 2025. Although the group’s name and images remained visible, short video sections displayed unrelated clips, and their track Shut Down was mistakenly labeled with the image of another group—KISS OF LIFE. Additionally, the description on their Spotify page briefly mentioned an old controversy involving racial slurs, an incident from the group’s debut era that had long since passed.

For a group of BLACKPINK’s stature, these issues aren't just mistakes—they’re misrepresentations that can have a global ripple effect. As fans continue to call for accountability and accuracy, all eyes are now on platforms like Google and Spotify to ensure BLACKPINK is represented properly and respectfully.

