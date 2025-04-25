Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Get Along 'Really Well' After Birth of Baby Daughter; Are They Back Together? Source Reveals

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly settling into life as co-parents after the late March birth of their daughter.

Despite no longer being in a romantic relationship, Fox and Kelly are said to be enjoying parenting and continuing to have a cooperative relationship built around their child, per People.

Advertisement

The ex-partners, who called off their engagement in November 2024, just a few weeks after revealing they were having a baby, are reportedly concentrating solely on their newborn. Insiders close to the couple state that neither Fox nor Kelly is keen to map out the future of their relationship and are taking it easy as parents instead.

Both seem to be on good terms, with no short-term plans for reunification. Their present setup seems to be going well, with a focus on establishing a positive and nurturing atmosphere for their daughter.

Friends of Fox indicate that although she is spending time with the baby and seems to relax more when Kelly is around, there has been no indication that the two are on the verge of rekindling their affair. The actress, according to sources, is comfortable in the situation and has made no such suggestions of a reunion with her ex.

Advertisement

According to the outlet, Fox struggled to take the pregnancy emotionally after having trust concerns with her then-partner. Her attention now is purported to be fully on the health of her daughter and three sons, Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8, whom she has with former partner Brian Austin Green.

MGK, who has fathered a child with Casie from a past relationship, according to reports, still actively engages with their new baby. After her birth, he posted his euphoria on the internet, expressing his love for the baby.

Although the birth of their daughter has filled both with joy and renewed purpose, sources insist that their relationship is still focused on co-parenting. Megan Fox is said to be inordinately happy with her new infant and dedicated to establishing a stable, loving family life regardless of any reconciliation with Machine Gun Kelly.

ALSO READ: Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Looking to Reconcile After Birth of First Daughter? Here's What We Know