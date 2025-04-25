Blake Lively is NOT Afraid of Pain as She Recalls Terrifying Attack on Her Mother Amid Own Allegations Against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively took the stage at the Time100 Gala in New York on Thursday evening and gave a moving five-minute speech honoring her mother, Willie Elain McAlpin. Speaking at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Lively opened up about her mother's strength, revealing that McAlpin had survived an attempt on her life years before Blake was born.

Advertisement

“My life was influenced most by my mother, Willie Elain McAlpin, who’s here with me tonight,” Lively said. “An eternal optimist who’s always leaving me messages, hoopin’ and hollerin’ sayin’, ‘Life’s just a bowl of cherries.’”

In a rare personal moment, Blake Lively shared that her mother had once been attacked by a work acquaintance while raising three young children, as per Variety. “My mom never got justice from her work acquaintance who attempted to take her life when she was the mother of three young kids, years before I was born,” she said.

Lively shared that her mother credited her survival to hearing another woman speak on the radio about her own escape from a similar situation. She said the woman had described her experience in painful and graphic detail, and that hearing her story helped her mother choose not to shut down in fear or shame.

Advertisement

Lively reflected on how the courage of an unknown woman had helped save her mother’s life and, in turn, made her own life possible.

She said her mother was saved by someone whose name she would never know, and that she herself was alive and being honored that evening because of the woman’s bravery. Lively added that both she and her mother were there because the woman not only survived, but also chose to share her story with others.

She ended the tribute by talking about the strength of women: “Never underestimate a woman’s ability to endure pain. Life’s just a bowl of cherries.”

This appearance marked one of Lively’s first public speeches since filing a lawsuit against her It Ends With Us, co-star and director Justin Baldoni. She did not speak in detail about the case but acknowledged the difficulties of the past two years. “I have so much to say about the last two years of my life, but tonight is not the forum,” she said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Justin Baldoni Accuses Blake Lively and Team of ‘Faking’ Lawsuit to Gain Private Info in USD 400 Million Feud