Dylan Meyer Vows Love to Wife Kristen Stewart With FIRST Update Since Secret LA Wedding: 'I Do...'

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer’s reported wedding truly surprised everyone. After the news about the same was rolled out, netizens couldn’t help but rejoice over the same. Now it’s time for them to rejoice even more, as Meyer shared adorable wedding pictures with her wife that will truly make some people feel more single than ever.

Meyer took to her Instagram and shared a post in which she added two cute pictures of herself and Stewart. In the initial picture, she could be seen with her arms around Stewart as they were seen to be having an intimate moment.

In the second picture, the couple gave a sweet kiss to each other. The picture also showed what the newlyweds decided to wear during the intimate ceremony.

The Spencer actress decided to go with a grey co-ord set that consisted of a blouse and a mini skirt. She added a white shirt underneath. The actress topped off the look by letting her hair loose.

On the other hand, Meyer donned an off-white dress with a sheer top and a satin skirt. She opted to tie a high ponytail and added a black bow, which was wrapped around it. Meyer penned the post with, “I do. I really really really really really do.”

Many fans congratulated the couple and shared good wishes in the comments section. A person wrote, “Ahhhh no wayyyyyy omgggggg. So happy for you guys.”

The couple exchanged their vows at Mexican restaurant Casita Del Campo on Sunday, April 20, per the report by People magazine. As per the reports, Ashley Benson and her hubby, Brandin Davis, were also among the guests who attended the ceremony.