Love And War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali breaks silence on Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal starrer: ‘It's a difficult film for me so...'

We were the first ones to report that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is bringing together Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal for his next directorial, Love And War. Well, if you’re desperate to know what’s taking so much time for the filmmaker to come up with the epic love triangle then here’s a quick update. During an interview, SLB stated that it is a difficult and important film for him. Hence, he wants to take enough time and not take his ensemble cast for granted.

Ever since Love And War was announced, there have been rumors going on that is inspired by the 1964 hit film Sangam which featured Raj Kapoor, Vyjayanthimala, and Rajendra Kumar. Breaking the bubble, Sanjay Leela Bhansali told The Hollywood Reporter India, “You should not remake Sholay, Mother India. So, why would I remake Sangam?” He further gave major updates on his next directorial with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.,

The Heeramandi helmer stated that it’s a film he is very excited about. “It’s a very very special film because it’s now not in the period, there are no pillars, no more costumes, no more horses; it’s contemporary. It’s different, the music is different.” He continued by saying that he enjoys making it and has wonderful actors. Regarding Ranbir, SLB stated that he is collaborating with the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar star after 18 years.

The filmmaker also heaped praise on Alia and stated that even though they recently worked together in the National Award-winning film Gangubai Kathiawadi, he can’t stop working with her because there’s still so much to be said through her. “Still so much to tap into that chota packet bada dhamaka girl that she is,” Bhansali stated.

Speaking of Sam Bahadur actor Vicky, the director revealed that it’s the first time they will be working together and more than wonderful actors, they are also wonderful people. “The love for them that I have, the love for me that they have, so far, is very very good. I am looking forward,” he expressed.

Revealing more about the movie, the Padmaavat maker said that it’s an important film of his life. He has been working back-to-back, without a holiday so when people ask him if he is tired or exhausted, he states that he is rejuvenated.

“But it’s a difficult film for me so I will take a little time to make it properly, carefully, won’t take myself or my great actors for granted, don’t take my audience for granted,” the veteran filmmaker stated adding that there’s a lot of responsibility so they will have to do it well. Well, the audience will have to wait till March 2026 to finally see the movie on the big screen.

