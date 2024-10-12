Alia Bhatt to gear up for another Hollywood film after Heart Of Stone? Actress admits ‘it’s harder to pack up and leave’

Alia Bhatt has made waves internationally since her Hollywood debut in Gal Gadot's Heart of Stone in 2022. Recently, when asked about her upcoming Hollywood projects, she acknowledged the challenges she faces, expressing that it's not as easy for her to navigate this phase of her career now. She said, “Now, it’s harder to just pack up and leave for three to four months.”

In a candid chat with Kareena Kapoor Khan on the fifth season of What Women Want, Alia Bhatt opened up about the commitment required for international projects, reflecting on her Hollywood debut. Curious about Alia's experience, Kareena asked if she plans to pursue more Hollywood films in the future.

Alia explained that her decision to take on Hollywood projects hinges on timing. When Heart of Stone was offered to her, she had the availability and saw it as a great opportunity to explore new territory, similar to her experience with RRR. For her, it’s not about the necessity of doing a Hollywood film but rather about embracing challenges that foster personal growth.

While Alia is open to exploring global opportunities, she admitted that her priorities have shifted since becoming a mother. She noted that it's no longer easy for her to pack up and leave for three to four months at a time, emphasizing the need for thorough preparation before making such a commitment. “Now, it’s harder to just pack up and leave for three to four months. I can’t just move bag and baggage for longer periods anymore,” she said.

Kareena playfully suggested that Ranbir Kapoor would gladly stay at home with their daughter Raha while Alia focuses on her career and added, "He's obsessed."

Alia laughed at the suggestion but made it clear that her choices involve deeper considerations. She highlighted that factors like the storyline, timing, and her genuine enthusiasm for the project play crucial roles in her decisions. For Alia, it's about finding the right balance between her career aspirations and personal life, ensuring that any undertaking feels meaningful rather than impulsive.

Earlier, in a chat with Instant Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his journey into fatherhood. When asked how he was adjusting to this new role, he quipped that he's currently immersed in his 'home production', referring to his daughter Raha. With a grin, he shared, "It’s just the best feeling in the world."

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is hard at work on her upcoming spy thriller Alpha, where she stars alongside Sharvari Wagh. Additionally, she’s set to feature in the much-anticipated film Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, sharing the screen with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal.

