Ranbir Kapoor reveals parenting ‘home production’ Raha is ‘best feeling in the world’ and every new parent can relate to it

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has fully embraced fatherhood, often seen doting on his little girl, Raha, during outings and special events. From the moment she was born, he’s been over the moon, and recently, the actor gave fans a heartfelt glimpse into his life as a dad. Referring to Raha as his 'home production,' Ranbir shared, "It's just the best feeling in the world." It's a sentiment every new parent can relate to, as the joy of raising his daughter clearly shines through in his words.

During a candid conversation with Instant Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor was asked about his experience with parenting. When questioned about how fatherhood was treating him, he humorously responded, "Aaj kal mein apne home production se hi busy hu, which is Raha" (These days I am busy with my home production, which is Raha). He added with a smile, "It’s just the best feeling in the world."

Earlier, in an episode of What Women Want with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt opened up about how she and Ranbir Kapoor split their parenting duties. Alia shared that she's in charge of Raha's routine—everything from her meals to sleep schedule. Meanwhile, Ranbir shines during playtime, with Alia calling him ‘super creative’ and admitting she can't keep up with his playful energy.

Recalling a humorous moment, Alia mentioned how during mealtime Raha described Ranbir as 'fun' and her as only 'a little fun'. Amused and surprised, she immediately called Ranbir to share the playful jab. Alia also confessed that she's unable to be strict with Raha, while Ranbir playfully pretends to be stern. Even then, Raha is in such a "very juicy development stage" that she doesn't always listen!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently busy filming his upcoming spy thriller Alpha. She will be seen alongside Sharvari Wagh in the film. Beside this, she also has Love & War, a highly anticipated film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She will star alongside husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor and actor Vicky Kaushal.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the shoot for Love & War is set to kick off on October 24. A source revealed, "The movie will finally go on floors from October 24 and that will mark the beginning of the first schedule."

