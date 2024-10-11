WATCH: Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen fixing her tilak at Durga Puja pandal is major sibling goals; duo joins Kajol, Tanishaa Mukerji for festivities

Currently, Bollywood has been immersed in the festive spirit. A day before Dussehra 2024, Alia Bhatt was spotted at a Durga Puja pandal, accompanied by her sister Shaheen Bhatt. In a sweet sibling moment, Shaheen was seen fixing Alia’s tilak during the event, giving major sibling goals. The duo joined Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji for the celebrations.

Today, October 11, 2024, Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a red saree with a golden border, while Shaheen donned a vibrant yellow ethnic suit. The paparazzi captured a heartwarming video where Shaheen is seen adjusting Alia’s tilak, which left fans gushing in the comments. The sisters were seen standing alongside Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji during the festive gathering.

Yesterday, Alia’s husband, Ranbir Kapoor, also visited the Durga Puja pandal, where he posed for the paparazzi with his Saawariya co-star, Rani Mukerji.

On the work front, Alia has been busy with the YRF Spy Universe film Alpha over the past few months. She is set to headline the movie alongside Sharvari, with Bobby Deol playing the antagonist. Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, Alpha is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 25, 2025, during the Christmas holiday.

Next, Alia will begin filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Additionally, as Pinkvilla exclusively revealed, Alia is keen to work on a love story next.

A source close to the project said, “Alia has identified a script for her next film after Love & War, and she is looking to produce and act in the film. It’s an out-and-out love story, and Alia’s heart at the moment is on the aforementioned script.” The film is expected to go on floors at the end of 2025.

