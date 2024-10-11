Alia Bhatt recalls daughter Raha finding Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji more 'fun' than her: 'I called up...'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter Raha in 2022. The couple has often talked about their little one and their parenting journey on past occasions. Recently, Alia opened up about dividing baby duties between her and her husband. The actress recalled Raha finding Ranbir and Ayan Mukerji more ‘fun’ than her. Alia added that she called up Ranbir immediately after that and told him about the incident.

In an episode of Mirchi Plus What Women Want, Kareena Kapoor Khan asked Alia Bhatt how she and Ranbir Kapoor divided ‘baby duties.’ In response, Alia stated she was responsible for the ‘care’ part, which included stuff like making Raha’s schedule, deciding her meals, and making her sleep.

Coming to Ranbir, Alia called him ‘super creative’ regarding Raha’s play time. She said that she wouldn’t ever be able to match that. Recalling a funny incident during Raha’s mealtime, Alia shared, “She said something like, ‘Bossy fun.’ Bossy is Ayan (Mukerji). So I said, ‘Wow, who else do you think is fun?’ So she said, ‘Papa.’ I said, ‘Okay, and what about mumma?’ She took a pause, and then she said, ‘Little fun.’ I called up Ranbir immediately, being, ‘Our daughter just said I’m not fun.’"

During the conversation, Alia Bhatt also shared that she wasn’t able to "put her foot down" in front of Raha. She said that Ranbir would make fake angry noises to get Raha to listen to him. However, Alia added that even then Raha might not listen, saying that she was in a "very juicy development stage."

Earlier, in September, Alia Bhatt made a special post on the occasion of Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday. She dropped a heartwarming picture in which they and their little one were seen hugging a tree. The caption read, “sometimes all you need is a giant hug .. & you make life feel like one. happy birthday baby.”

On the work front, Alia is shooting for the spy thriller film Alpha with Sharvari Wagh. After wrapping up the movie, she will start work on Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

