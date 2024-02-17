'Alia Bhatt will draw more money even with small roles’ quips Huma Qureshi; Highlights existing pay parity in film industry

Huma Qureshi started her acting career with Anurag Kashyap's 2012 crime saga Gangs of Wasseypur. Since then, she has appeared in several successful and acclaimed films. In a recent interview, the Monica, O My Darling actress spoke about Alia Bhatt and said that she will get more money even if she does a small role in any film.

Huma Qureshi on Alia Bhatt

In an interview with AfterHours with All About Eve, Huma Qureshi spoke about the issue of pay parity in Bollywood. She was asked if actors are paid as per their screen time, to which the actress responded: “The conventional way is: the bigger the star, the more money they take home, oftentimes, even when their screen time is shorter and their roles are smaller."

She then spoke about Alia Bhatt and said that she assumed the latter was the highest paid actress in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. She said: “Alia Bhatt will draw more money than others even if her part is small. I am assuming that she was the highest-paid actor in Gangubai Kathiawadi.” Huma had interestingly performed a dance number titled Shikayat in the film.

Huma Qureshi defends Deepika Padukone

In the same interview, Huma was asked about the trolling Deepika Padukone faced after her episode with Ranveer Singh on KWK was released. She said: "Ab kya bol sakte hai, (what can we say) ridiculous…We are supposed to present a kind of palatable…I guess, something they are expecting. I don't know what it is; I don't think anyone knows what it is."

The actress also said that she doesn't waste her time reading comments online. Workwise, she will be next seen in the third season of the web series Maharani and the film Pooja Meri Jaan. She was last seen in the 2023 biographical drama film Tarla in which she portrayed chef and food expert Tarla Dalal.

