Huma Qureshi reacts to trolling Deepika Padukone received for her KWK 8 statement about dating Ranveer Singh

Actor Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's appearance on the first episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8 garnered both admiration and criticism. Deepika faced backlash for disclosing that during the early stages of her relationship with Ranveer, there was a phase where she was also seeing other guys, albeit her commitment was always towards the Gully Boy actor, leading them to always gravitate back to each other. In response to the trolling, actor Huma Qureshi remarked in a recent interview that trolls often don't know what they want.

During the podcast AfterHours with All About Eve, Huma Qureshi addressed the trolling of Deepika Padukone. She expressed frustration, stating, "Ab kya bol sakte hai, (what can we say) ridiculous…We are supposed to present a kind of palatable…I guess, something they are expecting. I don't know what it is; I don't think anyone knows what it is."

Qureshi highlighted the prevalent trolling culture, where individuals are targeted for various reasons, regardless of their actions. She illustrated this point by saying, "If someone is wearing black, troll, if someone is not wearing black, troll them. You know what I mean..."

The Jolly LLB 2 actress revealed that she doesn't waste time reading comments about herself online. She emphasized that she doesn't even bother with it, expressing her lack of patience and interest in such negativity. For her, spending even 15 minutes reading someone's negative critique of her life choices is not worth it. She firmly believes that individuals who engage in such behavior are likely unhappy themselves, and she feels pity for them.

Huma Qureshi's work front

Huma's upcoming project is Pooja Meri Jaan. She concluded filming for the web series Maharani 3 in October 2023, and it is scheduled to premiere soon on SonyLIV. Maharani co-stars include Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

