All India Rank OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch Varun Grover’s comedy drama

All India Rank, starring Bodhisattva Shama and Samta Sudiksha in the lead roles, is directed by Varun Grover. The film was screened at the 52nd International Film Festival Rotterdam on February 5, 2023, and it was released in theaters on February 23, 2024.

Now, after making a splash on the international level and winning the hearts of fans in theaters, the makers have officially announced the movie's streaming on OTT.

All India Rank OTT release

All India Rank, which premiered in theaters, is now available for digital streaming. The movie, directed by Varun Grover, made its OTT debut on April 19, 2024, on Netflix. The streaming giant, Netflix, took to social media and announced the digital release of All India Rank.

Check it out here:

More about All India Rank

Varun Grover's directorial debut is a deftly drawn, affectionate portrait of a young man, an only child, who is being blown along by the force of his father’s dreams, and that is to see his beloved ‘beta Vivek’ (Sharma) cracking the toughest exam in the world, JEE.

All India Rank is a nostalgia-doused movie revolving around the India of 1997, buffeted by the waves of liberalization, with the license-raj India fading slowly from view. Grover harks back to India, where telephone-and-gas connections used to take years, and where the journey of the average Indian would be from 'gaon' to 'kasbah'.

The film is a gentle, near-observational, and revelatory examination of the mind of a middle-class boy pushed beyond his limits by a father who sees his only offspring as the family's likely ticket to the social prestige and bragging rights that it has never had.

All India Rank catches a nation in the throes of a major transition. A land where people generally preferred to study in local schools and colleges and seek jobs in their hometown or in places in its vicinity was beginning to give way to a globalizing country.

