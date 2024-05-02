Talented comedian-actor Kapil Sharma is a prominent name in the entertainment industry and has a huge fan following. Over the years, Kapil has gained immense fame and recognition in the showbiz world owing to his skills.

Currently, Kapil is busy hosting The Great Indian Kapil Show which streams on OTT. While the popularity of the show has always been the discussion, now Kapil's earnings from the reality show are making headlines.

Kapil Sharma's fee for The Great Indian Kapil Show:

Due to Kapil Sharma's exceptional talent, amazing comic timing, and popularity, he receives a whopping amount for hosting each episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. According to a Zee News report, Kapil charges a whopping amount of Rs 26 crores for 5 episodes. Yes, you heard it right! If we divide this, Kapil's fee is more than Rs 5 crores for each episode. Reportedly, Kapil is the highest-paid artist on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

This justifies the notion that Kapil Sharma is among the most bankable artists in the entertainment industry. His achievements and widespread recognition are evidence of his unwavering commitment, incredible talent, and relentless hard work.

Well, this is not the first time that Kapil's jaw-dropping fees has been in the news. When Kapil hosted Comedy Nights with Kapil Sharma and The Kapil Sharma Show, the comedian often sparked headlines for his hefty charge for hosting these shows.

About The Great Indian Kapil Show:

After much wait, The Great Indian Kapil Show returned to screens with the same power-packed artists. This season is special as Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover reunited after their six-year-long feud. Ever since the show was announced, fans were on the edge of their seats for its premiere. It premiered on March 30, 2024, with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as their first guests.

Other guests on The Great Indian Kapil Show were Aamir Khan, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and more.

The show features Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur. The fresh episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show will air at 8 PM every Saturday.

Today (May 2), while exclusively speaking to Pinkvilla, Archana Puran Singh revealed that they have wrapped up the first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show on May 1.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of Kapil Sharma is reported by Zee News. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

