Did you know Salman Khan showed up 10 hours late for Jaanam Samjha Karo shoot? Here's what happened next

Actress Grusha Kapoor recently shared a funny anecdote from her experience working with Salman Khan in the 1999 film Jaanam Samjha Karo. Although, the actress played a smaller role in Khan's movie, she spilled the beans about one particular incident that made her yell at the director.

In the latest interview, Grusha Kapoor reminisced about a time when the entire crew waited for Salman Khan for over 10 hours. Even after he arrived, the shoot was further delayed as Salman chatted with the director.

When Salman Khan was 10 hours late for a shoot

In the latest interview with Siddharth Kanan, Actress Grusha Kapoor fondly recalled an incident from the sets of Jaanam Samjha Karo movie. The movie also starred Urmila Matondkar, Grusha recalled that the shoot was scheduled to start at 9 am. By 8:30 am, everyone had arrived, but Salman Khan was not there. "Now all the angles were done, whatever we could do without Salman. Salman was still not there," she recalled.

She further added, "In the evening, at around 7 or 8 pm, Salman came. We were tired by this point. We were TV actors and we had been there since 8:30 am and we were supposed to pack up at 9 pm. After Salman came, we learnt that the scene would happen. Salman was very nice to everyone, greeted everyone."

"He was sitting on the sofa in a ganji and jeans and he was talking to the director. Suddenly I realised that they had been discussing this scene for far too long. I thought, ‘What is this great scene that is about happen’? Me being me, there was no fear, I had nothing to lose. I just turned and snapped at the director, ‘What are we waiting for? It’s almost 9 pm".

Here's how Salman Khan reacted to being late

Grusha recalled how Salman reacted and said, “Salman was sitting right there and he just looked at me and (looked away) and said ‘Haan, meri costume le aao. Chaliye ma’am scene karte hain’. (Yes, bring my costume. Let's shoot the scene, ma'am.)

She continued, "I got up and I did the scene. I thought I have made it easy for the director. No one could gather the courage to tell Salman that the shot has been ready for five hours. I don’t think this was Salman’s fault. I feel that when the director is more capable than the actor, they can control everything.”

Salman Khan on the work front

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Khan has teamed up with Karan Johar for The Bull, directed by Vishnuvardhan of Shershaah fame. The film is anticipated to hit theaters in Christmas 2024.

Recently, on the occasion of Eid, Salman took to social media to announce his next film titled Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie is set to hit theaters on Eid 2025. According to AR Murugadoss, the film will showcase Salman's never-before-seen side and will feature high-octane action sequences along with a strong emotional connection.

Additionally, the film will convey a powerful social message. The director has also promised that it will be a pan-India film.

