All you need to know about Ananya Panday's fancy and dreamy new house designed by Gauri Khan

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She has been in the industry for quite some time, constantly delivering impeccable performances in films like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and Gehraiyaan among others. Owing to her immense hard work, it was last year that the actress gifted herself a new abode on Diwali which was designed by Gauri Khan. In a recent interview, the actress gave a tour of her luxurious apartment and opened up on designs chosen for her.

Ananya Panday gives a tour of her lavish abode designed by Gauri Khan

Ananya Panday used to reside with her parents, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey, along with her younger sister Rysa Panday. However, last year, she made a move to her new home, which was beautifully designed by Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's wife and a talented interior designer. When sharing a peek into her new space, she mentioned to Architectural Digest India that while living with her parents, she often imagined how she would decorate her own place if she lived independently.

“It seems so silly and small, but I wanted to buy my own cutlery and host people a certain way,” she says. The actress refers to having her own home as a metaphor for her ‘adulting’, and further shares, “I wanted people to walk in and be like, we imagined your house to be exactly like this; an extension of my personality.”

The actress' house gives off a feminine vibe in a natural way, with all the girly elements like pastel pinks, flowers, ribbons, and large bows. It all starts with the pink front door, leading into the hallway and showing up as accent walls in the walk-in closet, which she describes as potentially "every little girl's fantasy," and in the bedroom. The compact yet fully equipped kitchen features light blue shelves and white countertops.

The rest of the home is adorned with a careful selection of colors, offering a variety of textures. In contrast, the living and dining areas are beautifully decorated in soothing beiges and creams.

Talking about Gauri Khan who has designed her lavish abode, Ananya stated that she didn’t have to say much to her because she has grown up around her and ‘she's been like another mother’ to her. According to her, Khan understood everything from the beginning and was open to collaborating, ideas, and discussions.

