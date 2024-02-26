THROWBACK: Did you know Pankaj Udhas had initially turned down song Chitthi Aayee Hai? Here's what happened

The shocking news of legendary singer Pankaj Udhas passing away sent shockwaves around the world. Several celebrities took to their respective social media handles and mourned his demise. He will always be remembered for giving us timeless classic songs. However, did you know that initially, he had turned down one of his most celebrated and heart-touching patriotic songs, Chitthi Aayi Hai from Sanjay Dutt’s Naam? Read on to know the interesting story.

Pankaj Udhas turned down Chitthi Aayi Hai from Sanjay Dutt's Naam

During a previous interview with Lehren Retro, Pankaj Udhas had recounted a fascinating incident from the creation of the song Chitthi Aayi Hai in the movie Naam starring Sanjay Dutt. The film was written by Salim Khan and directed by Mahesh Bhatt. According to Udhas, the makers believed that instead of an actor, a renowned singer should perform the song on stage, someone who is also adored by the masses. Reflecting on the scene in which he appears in the film, Udhas mentioned that there is a live concert where a singer captivates the audience with the song, ultimately leading to a change of heart for Sanjay Dutt's character, prompting him to return.

Further recalling his conversation with the producer, he shared, “‘Pankaj, you have to appear in our film.’ And I got scared. He told me that the film features his son Kumar Gaurav and Sanjay Dutt, and I’ll have to be a part of the film too.”

This left him scared as he never wanted to be an actor in the first place and his focus was entirely on singing. Thus, he promised the producer that he will revert soon. However, he didn’t call him back.

Recalling the incident, he had said, “He really got mad then. Then he called my eldest brother, Manoj Ji. They are best of friends. He called Manoj Ji and said, ‘Your brother has no etiquette and no courtesy. Koi tameez nahi hai.’ Manoj Ji then called me and asked me, ‘What’s the problem?’ So, I told him that I can’t act in movies. So my brother suggested that if I don’t want to act in the film, I must call the producer and tell him.”

“So, I called him, apologized and said that I don’t want to act in the film. He said, ‘Who asked you to act in the film?’ He then told me that he wants me to appear in the film as Pankaj Udhas,” he had further added.

