Alpha star Sharvari is excited to watch Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani for 10th time; 'It always hits...'
Taking to her Instagram handle, Sharvari shared an image of her ticket for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's show after its re-release, expressing her excitement for it.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was one of the most popular and impactful films released in 2013 that has given important lessons on friendship, love, self-discovery, travel, etc. Recently, Sharvari, one of the most popular rising stars in Bollywood, shared her ticket for the film's show after its re-release. She expressed that the film was significant to her and that she was excited to watch it.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Sharvari shared her excitement and a screenshot from the film's show in the theater. She mentioned that she would watch the Ranbir Kapoor starrer for the 10th time and highlighted that it holds a special place in her heart.
Take a look:
She penned, "Eeep! So excited to watch YJHD with my sister for the 10th time. It always hits home." The post highlighted the film's timeless appeal, whose re-release after nearly a decade has made fans turn theater halls into concert rooms where they are dancing and lighting their hearts out.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was directed by Ayan Mukerji and was admired for its relatable storyline, memorable dialogues, and soulful soundtrack that continue to win hearts to date. It starred Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin in key roles.
On the other hand, Sharvari impressed audiences in 2024 with her role in Munjya and Maharaj alongside Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan. She will be next seen in Alpha, co-starring Alia Bhatt, and will be another addition to Yash Raj Films's Spy Universe.
