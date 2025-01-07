Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress Kalki Koechlin reveals hubby Guy Hershberg’s reaction after watching film in theaters: ‘He says I’m as hot…’

Released in 2013, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has achieved cult status among movie enthusiasts. More than a decade later, fans continue to adore this heartwarming tale of romance, friendship, and self-discovery. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin, the film made a triumphant return to theaters on January 3, 2025. Now, Kalki shared her husband Guy Hershberg’s reaction to the film, and it was nothing short of adorable—he still finds her just as ‘hot’ as she was back then.

In a conversation with ETimes, Kalki Koechlin revealed that although her daughter, Sappho, hasn’t had the chance to watch Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, her musician husband, Guy Hershberg, thoroughly enjoyed the film. Reflecting on his response, she expressed, “My husband has seen YJHD and he says I’m as hot today as I was back then.”

Reflecting on the film's re-release, Kalki shared her excitement about audiences revisiting Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. She found it heartwarming to see people dancing to its iconic songs in theaters, embracing the film's vibrant energy.

She added that the movie seems to have captured the hearts of a new generation. Her announcement video, styled as her beloved character Aditi, sparked a lively response on Instagram, drawing plenty of attention and adding to the fun.

The YJHD actress further reflected on the lasting impact of the film, highlighting how it reinforced the idea that some friendships endure forever. Drawing a parallel to her own life, she shared that she remains close with friends from her boarding school days.

These bonds hold a special place in her heart, as they were formed before she entered the spotlight, with people who truly understand her and have witnessed her journey to becoming the person she is today.

Looking back on the time spent filming Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Kalki Koechlin recalled forming a strong connection with Ranbir Kapoor during the shoot. Although they don’t stay in regular contact, they occasionally cross paths at social gatherings. She fondly remembered the enjoyable moments they shared on set, making it a memorable experience.

She also shared a playful anecdote from the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani shoot, reminiscing about the mischief on set. She and Deepika Padukone often teamed up to prank the boys, like stuffing snow into their T-shirts.

However, Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur got their revenge during the haldi scene. What was meant to be a small dab of haldi turned into Ranbir smearing an entire bowl of it on her face—a hilarious moment that even made it into the final cut.

Meanwhile, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is back on the big screen, lighting up theaters near you.

