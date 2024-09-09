EXCLUSIVE: Alpha actress Sharvari calls Alia Bhatt 'one of the best actors of our country'; says she hopes 'to get there someday'

Sharvari assisted filmmakers like Luv Ranjan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali before she finally got her big break with Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan in Bunty Aur Babli 2. After delivering her first commercially successful horror-comedy film Munjya, she shared the screen with John Abraham in Nikkhil Advani’s Vedaa.

Currently, the budding star is working on a film with Alia Bhatt called Alpha. During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, she called the National Award-winning actress one of the best actors in our country.

While chatting with us, Sharvari expressed her delight in sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt in director Shiv Rawail’s Alpha. The Munjya actress said that Alia is the best. Sharing her experience of working with the Gangubai Kathiawadi star, the young actress added, “It’s the best. I get to work with one of the best actors in our country, she is my favorite and I think she is everyone’s favorite actress undoubtedly.”

Sharvari further said that she is a student on the set because she really looks up to Bhatt’s work and the choices she has made as an actress. “Every time I sit in the theatre, I know that I can expect something outstanding and I really do hope to get there someday. So, for me, it’s like I am a student, I want to learn as much as I can from Alia and it’s like a masterclass. I get to be a part of a masterclass and enjoy,” the Maharaj actress expressed with a smile.

Further on, in the same chat, she also spoke about her bond with Katrina Kaif and said, “There’s no one particular thing. All of us as a group are very big on games, we keep playing sequences and stuff like that.” She was also quick to add that Kat’s brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal, who she is rumored to be dating, is just a friend. Talking about him, she told us, “It’s beautiful that you end up making friends in the industry and you have that kind of support from people who you make friends with.”

As for her upcoming action movie, Alpha, it is the first female-led film in YRF Spy Universe. For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan will also make a cameo appearance. As for Alia, she also has Jigra in her kitty which she is also co-producing.

