Alpha actress Sharvari Wagh says 'cheating' is non-negotiable in relationship amid dating rumors with Sunny Kaushal

Sharvari Wagh recently basked in the success of the horror comedy film, Munjya. She is now gearing up for action-thriller, Alpha from the YRF spy universe alongside Alia Bhatt. Apart from the work front, Sharvari receives attention for her dating life. The actress is rumored to be dating Sunny Kaushal for some time now, however, she remains tight-lipped about her relationship status. Amid the dating rumors, the Alpha actress recently called cheating a non-negotiable factor in a relationship.

During a new interview with Filmfare, Sharvari Wagh was quizzed about the non-negotiables in her relationship. While Sharvari didn't disclose details about her dating life, the actress managed to call out "cheating" as a red flag.

The Munjya actress initially shared that she doesn't believe in having do's and don'ts. She stressed that respect is most important in people's lives whether they are dating or not.

"Cheating would be a big red flag in a relationship I feel, but then also it stems from respect. For me in general, that would be one...For me, if I am ever dating, cheating is one thing that would definitely be an issue," Sharvari said.

While the host pointed out that Sharvari has been in a relationship for three years and if everything is hunky-dory, the actress chose to deny it by stating that she isn't in one. The actress later added that it feels "disrespectful" when someone cheats in a relationship.

When asked about spilling details about her dating life, Sharvari shared that she doesn't have a love story to discuss. The actress has dated two men in life whom she described as "funny boys".

Sharvari added that she found them attractive being in a relationship. The Alpha star further spoke about finding humor as an important factor in her love life. Despite the rumors of her relationship with Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari called herself "single".

Sharvari Wagh made her Bollywood debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2 in 2021, the sequel to Bunty Aur Babli (2005). co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rani Mukerji, and Saif Ali Khan.

Apart from Munjya, Sharvari has also worked in movies like Maharaj and Vedaa. She started her acting career with the series, The Forgotten Army- Azaadi Ke Liye in 2020 alongside Sunny Kaushal.

