Love & War: Ranbir Kapoor calls Sanjay Leela Bhansali his ‘godfather’; expresses excitement to collaborate with him after 17 years

Ranbir Kapoor has everyone’s eyes caught on him as he reunites with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love & War. The upcoming epic romantic drama will also bring together his wife, Alia Bhatt, and Sanju co-star Vicky Kaushal. Recently, the actor expressed his excitement about the collaboration and hailed the magnum-opus director as his ‘godfather.’

During his recent appearance at the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Ranbir Kapoor was asked about his collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In his response, the actor expressed his utmost excitement for the film and heaped praises on him.

He said, "I am extremely excited, and even now, I mean he is my godfather, and everything I know about films and acting, is something I learned from him. For me, working with him again after 17 years, it still feels the same. I am still in awe of him and I still respect him so much."

"He (Sanjay) hasn't changed at all. He is somebody extremely hard-working, all he thinks about is his movies. He just wants to speak about the character, he wants you to create, do something different. So extremely exciting," he further added.

Notably, Ranbir was present at the coveted event to announce the prestigious film festival dedicated to his grandfather. He mentioned that Sanjay Leela Bhansali who has also been an admirer of Raj Kapoor is also excited about the 100th birth-anniversary of the late legendary actor.

During the conversation, the Ramayana actor revealed that the initiative will take place from December 13 to December 15, 2024. In addition to this, he further revealed that NFDC, NFAI, his uncle Kunal Kapoor, and the Film Heritage Foundation, have been working on a significant project to restore Raj Kapoor’s films. He also revealed that the restored version of 10 films of Raj Kapoor will be released in the entire nation.

Ranbir Kapoor made his acting debut in 2007 with Bhansali’s Saawariyaa alongside Sonam Kapoor. It is after 17 years that the duo will be collaborating on the epic romantic drama that has piqued everyone’s anticipation.

Love & War, the epic romantic drama, was announced in January 2024 and Pinkvilla has been consistent in sharing exclusive details about the film.

It was earlier this year that a source close to the development shared with us that the film is a love triangle with war in its backdrop. The 42-year-old will be playing a twisted Grey character in the film that will promise not just the presence of a great actor but also a superstar.

“It has elements of heroism, but deep within lies the psychic undertones. It’s a solid subject with strong scope for performance, and that’s what has excited both Ranbir and SLB to reunite after 17 long years,” the source had said.

A couple of days back, we also informed you that Alia Bhatt has started shooting for Love & War from November 19. The actress has started with her solo sequences, and her combination scenes with Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal will commence by the end of November.

An insider also revealed that the actress has allotted her bulk dates to Bhansali’s directorial and will not be taking up any other film until the end of November 2025. The film was initially poised to release on Christmas 2025, but the makers announced its postponement earlier this year in September and shared that the film will be hitting the big screens on March 20, 2026.

