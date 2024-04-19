Amar Singh Chamkila's friend reveals WHY Amarjot agreed to marry him despite knowing of his first marriage

Ever since Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila was released, fans have been going gaga over the film. Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh have left no stone unturned in bringing Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur alive on our screens. After the film was released, the interest in the late Punjabi singer’s life increased.

In an earlier interview with RPD 24, Chamkila’s songwriter Swaran Sivia recalled the time when the late singer got married to his second wife Amarjot. He opened up about Chamkila confessing about his first marriage to Amarjot and what happened after that.

Kesar Singh Tikki suggested Chamkila to marry Amarjot

Sivia worked closely with Amar Singh Chamkila who used to perform at akhadas and record albums with Surinder Sonia. But since she was more popular, Sonia took bigger cuts of the profit which in return resulted in the breaking of their partnership. It was during this time that singer Kuldeep Manak introduced Amarjot to Chamkila.

Their voice was compatible and hence they started performing together. They were loved by everyone. Sivia revealed that Amarjot was a well-educated woman who had the voice to match Chamkila's scale. It was because their shows were such a big hit that Chamkila's associate Kesar Singh Tikki suggested that they should get married or else she would get married to someone else and go away.

Amarjot accepted to marry Chamkila despite him being already married

After accepting this idea, when Chamkila went to Amarjot with the proposal, she agreed. But she was also concerned about the fact that Chamkila is already married. According to the story narrated by Sivia, “Chamkila said, ‘We’ll have to risk it’. Chamkila also told her, ‘Right now you get paid for the akhadas and the records, if we get married, you will be the owner of everything’. She agreed.” Soon after this, Chamkila and Amarjot eloped.

Sivia also revealed that the two went to Phagwara and stayed there for a month and in the meanwhile, some of Chamkila’s friends spoke to Amarjot’s father and got him to agree to this arrangement. When his first wife learned about this, she agreed to compromise. Later Sivia also quipped that the singer never hesitated to take the responsibilities of his first wife and two daughters with Gurmail. He paid the household expenses and took care of all the monetary needs of the house. He also visited Gurmail frequently.

