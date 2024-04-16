Imtiaz Ali had an eagle eye while casting for Amar Singh Chamkila and THIS reel vs real comparison is proof

Imtiaz Ali is a master of storytelling and has created some of the finest cinematic gems throughout his filmography. One part of his craft that always shines out is his accurate and on-point casting. The faces Ali chooses for his films can never go wrong in audiences' minds and eventually become immortal. The latest example is his Netflix movie Amar Singh Chamkila.

Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, the film has revived several iconic personalities on screen. Kudos to Imtiaz Ali that the actors he chose have an uncanny resemblance with the characters they are playing. Here's a look at the reel vs real comparison of Amar Singh Chamkila's casting.

Diljit Dosanjh as Amar Singh Chamkila

The man of the show seems to be the best fit for the role. Diljit Dosanjh plays this legendary singer whose albums achieved historic records in the past.

Parineeti Chopra as Amarjot Kaur

Chopra played Amar Singh Chamkila's wife and undoubtedly did it so well. The internet is calling it a comeback era for the actress. However, not many know that Parineeti had rejected Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal to choose Chamkila, and after this movie's success, she must surely be thanking her stars.

Back in time, she had told India Today, "These things happen; it is a part and parcel of life. We must make such choices every day. You make the choice that is right for you."

Anjum Batra as Kesar Singh Tiki

Kesar Singh Tiki was the dholak player of the band who played an important role in Chamkila's career. He often credited himself for discovering Chamkila and facilitating his rise in the fiercely competitive music industry. Tiki orchestrated Chamkila's introduction to Jitender Jinda (played by Surinder Shinda), a significant milestone in his journey.

However, tensions arose between Tiki and Chamkila when the latter chose not to bring him to Canada. Tiki's disappointment reached such heights that he claimed his curse killed Chamkila.

Apinderdeep Singh as Swarn Sivia

The character of Sivia was the reason Amar Singh Chamkila could meet the people who first gave him death threats because of his double-meaning songs. Chamkila, with the help of Swarn Sivia, apologized to them, and their friendship intensified later on. Swarn even went on to write a few songs for Chamkila, including Baba Tera Nankana. Apinderdeep looked and played Swarn exactly like him.

Udaybir Sandhu as Jitender Jinda (Surinder Shinda)

The character of Jitender Jinda, the man who helped Amar Singh Chamkila with his journey in akhadas, was based on the Punjabi folk singer Surinder Shinda. Chamkila met Surinder when he was just 18 and got hired to work with him. Initially, Chamkila just wrote songs for Shinda, but after a minor conflict, he decided to go solo and create his own name in showbiz. Udaybir Sandhu’s portrayal of the legendary singer is another example of Imtiaz Ali’s casting brilliance.

Kul Sidhu as Gurmail Kaur

Gurmail was the first wife of Amar Singh Chamkila, whose character was briefly shown in the film. Kaur, who was fortunately present to witness the biopic's release, has been seen going to interviews and remembering her ex-husband. Her pivotal character was played by actress Kul Sidhu, who smoothly aced her essence.

Meanwhile, if you haven't seen the film, it is already streaming on Netflix - watch now.

