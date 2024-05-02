Gauahar Khan shares a close and warm bond with her sister, Nigaar Khan. On Thursday (May 2), Gauahar went on and heightened the ideal sister vibes by dropping a sweet birthday wish for Nigaar. Extending warm birthday wishes, the actress dropped a series of unseen pictures of Nigaar, accompanied by a heartfelt and sweet note.

Gauahar Khan pens heartfelt birthday note for sister Nigaar Khan

Treating fans with some candid photos of Nigaar Khan, Gauahar Khan wished her sister in the prettiest way. The Bigg Boss 7 winner dropped some pictures that captured the joy and love-filled moments.

Extending heartfelt wishes to Nigaar, the ex-Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 host expressed, "My Happy Girl ! My crazy sister! My irritating nautanki! My accent wali firang behen! I promise to be ur alarm clock forever. Hehehehhe, you are the cutest. I love you."

Gauahar further added, "May Allah bless you with the best on this birthday and forever more. Always making best memories. U deserve the best of comfort and love n good health, n may Allah gift you with this n more beyond your imagination. Ameen. Miss you. As much as I called u a bull all my life, Allah gave me my very own bull too, my Zehaan is a taurian too. Hahahaha life is special. Alhamdulillah. Have fun my Nix! happy birthday @nigaarzkhan you are such an amazing khala to my Zehaan, thank u for everything."

Have a look at the post here:

Nigaar Khan's work in the industry

Nigaar is known for her participation in various reality shows, including Welcome – Baazi Mehmaan-Nawaazi Ki, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, and others. She appeared in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Baal Veer. She participated in Bigg Boss 8 as a wild card contestant and remained inside the house for a couple of days.

