Parineeti Chopra calls Amar Singh Chamkila-Amarjot Kaur ‘Gods’, says she wants to live her life like they did

Parineeti Chopra is back in the limelight and how! The National Award-winning actress was facing a rough patch commercially but seems like her era is back now. Chopra was recently seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila opposite Diljit Dosanjh and is gaining massive praise for her performance. Recently, while speaking to India Today, Parineeti revealed what she would do if she met her character Amarjot Kaur in the parallel world.

Parineeti Chopra calls Chamkila and Amarjot her ‘gods’

Parineeti played Amarjot Kaur in the recently released biographical drama. Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot were gunned down in 1988 when they were at the peak of their musical career. When asked if she could meet the duo in a parallel universe, the overwhelmed Parineeti said, “I can’t even think. They (Chamkila and Amarjot) are Gods to us. I am getting goosebumps even thinking about it.”

Calling them 'true revolutionaries', Parineeti added, "They were truly serving India, serving their audiences, not thinking about their safety, knowing that perhaps they were going to meet their death because of this. But they didn't care. They lived and really performed and only cared about their audiences."

Parineeti Chopra wants to live her life like Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot

Chopra is being hailed largely for exactly replicating the real Amarjot Kaur. Now, in the same interview, she shared that she wants to live her life like the ones she played. The Ishqzaade actress said, “I would probably just touch her feet and just take that from her and be able to live with that confidence and live your life the way you want to live it. That, I think, is a big thing about Chamkila and Amarjot ji. They didn’t succumb to the pressure. Life killed them for doing it, but they didn’t succumb and stuck to their conviction.”

Amar Singh Chamkila opened to warm reviews with Pinkvilla rating the movie 3 out of 5 stars. Our review of Parineet’s role in the movie read, “ Parineeti Chopra as Amarjot Kaur is good in her role. The scene where she blushes when she meets Chamkila is a personal favorite.”

