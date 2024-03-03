Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding: Arijit Singh-Shreya Ghoshal to perform; Day 3 itinerary REVEALED

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations, which commenced on March 1st, have unfolded into a grand spectacle. After two days brimming with vibrant activities and lavish functions, anticipation is high for the extravaganza planned for the third and final day. The itinerary for this last day has been unveiled, promising yet another unforgettable experience for all attendees. Highlighting the day are performances by renowned artists such as Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, and a lineup of many other talented performers, ensuring the festivities conclude on a resounding note of joy and celebration.

Full schedule for third day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration is OUT

In a snapshot shared by a fan on social media, the detailed itinerary for March 3, 2024, of the pre-wedding festivities of the soon-to-be-married couple Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, set in Jamnagar, Gujarat, has been unveiled. The day kicks off with 'Tusker Trails at Gajvan' from 10:30 am to 2:00 pm, inviting guests to enjoy a relaxing brunch in close proximity with the gentle giants of Vantara. The dress code calls for casual chic attire.

At 6:00 pm, the enchanting 'Hastakshar At Valley of Gods' begins, adorned with the dress code Heritage Indian. The card extends a heartfelt invitation to immerse oneself in the culture and tradition of India as the promise of love is celebrated. A Maha Aarti will grace the occasion, followed by a sumptuous dinner under the twinkling stars.

The evening promises to be truly magical with special performances lined up by the Vienna Symphony Orchestra, alongside musical talents such as Pritam, Shreya Ghoshal, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Monali Thakur, Arijit Singh, Lucky Ali, and Neeti Mohan.

As the night unfolds, the celebration continues with an electrifying after-party at Vantara Niwas, where guests will dance into the wee hours accompanied by the beats of Akon, Sukhbir, and Harrdy Sandhu.

