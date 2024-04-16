Sikandar: Salman Khan-AR Murugadoss's upcoming film gets Pritam as music director

Salman Khan is all set to enthrall audiences with his next film titled Sikandar. The movie will be directed by AR Murugadoss and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. The actor announced his next project on the occasion of Eid through social media. Ever since then, Salman Khan's fans have been eagerly awaiting further updates regarding his next big project.

Now, the makers have taken to social media to provide a significant update for Sikandar.

Pritam to compose Music for Salman Khan's Sikandar

Makers of the highly anticipated Salman Khan starrer Sikandar took to Instagram and announced that music maestro Pritam has come on board as the music director for the movie. Pritam is known for his significant music compositions in movies like Dunki, Love Aaj Kal, Tu Jhooti Main Makkar, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and many more.

Check out the update here:

About Salman Khan's Sikandar

Recently, on the ocassion of Eid, Salman Khan took to Instagram and shared the title of his highly awaited film, in collaboration with director AR Murugadoss and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala. Salman posted an image on gram with a deep blue background, which read, “Salman Khan in & as Sikandar.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

In the caption alongside the post, Salman urged the public to watch this year’s Eid releases, Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, before coming to witness his Sikandar the following year.

Salman wrote, "Iss Eid ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ aur ‘Maidaan’ ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo…. Wish u all Eid Mubarak! #SajidNadiadwala Presents #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala #SikandarEid2025."

Earlier, Salman Khan had expressed his feelings about the movie on Instagram, he wrote, “Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented, @a.r.murugadoss and my friend, #SajidNadiadwala for a very exciting film. This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings. Releasing EID 2025."

Sikandar, backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss with Salman Khan is slated to arrive on Eid 2025.

ALSO READ: The Khel of Titles: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan gear up for King and Sikandar in 2025