Happy Birthday Arijit Singh: When playback singer talked about sculpting his voice to match Shah Rukh Khan

Arijit Singh is one of the most loved singers in recent times. He has sung for almost all the big stars and almost every track sung by him has proved to be a smashing hit, thanks to his melodious voice.

As Arijit turns 37 today, let's have a look at the time when the singing star talked about sculpting his voice to suit the demand and match the stars like Shah Rukh Khan featured in the song.

When Arijit Singh talked about sculpting his voice to match the demands of playback singing

Arijit Singh is loved by the youth of India for his magnetic voice but it hasn't been a cakewalk for him since the successful playback singer had to work really hard on it. While speaking at The Music Podcast once, Arijit talked about working day and night on his singing to add textures to his voice so that it suits stars like Shah Rukh Khan.

"It's never about the voice; it's just about the singing. I have worked very hard to create textures in my voice. It's like sculpting your voice, because it's not as if my voice matches Shah Rukh Khan," he said while adding that he used to practice at night till the time his throat got tired.

Talking about how most of the emerging singers these days want to become like him, Arijit said that in his time he wanted to be like Sonu Nigam.

Arijit Singh's work front

Lately, Arijit has been creating high tides on social media for his sad song Vida Karo from Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila. Just like his several songs Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil), Agar Tum Saath Ho (Tamasha), Ve Kamleya (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani), and many more, even this one has become a rage. The song is topping the music charts and has also become a meme material on social media for its relatability.

Some of the biggest hits of Arijit from recent times include O Maahi (Dunki), Apna Bana Le (Bhediya), Kesariya (Brahmastra), Deva Deva (Brahmastra) and O Bedardeya (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar).

Pinkvilla wishes a happy and soulful year ahead to Arijit on his birthday!

